Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Akshat joins Guddan to celebrate her film's success

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Akshat will be seen partying with Guddan to celebrate the success of her film. Here's what will happen.

Looks like everything is finally falling in place between Akshat and Guddan (Kanika Mann) in Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Well, there's something surely blooming, but we cannot call it love until now. The separated lovers are coming close and their differences are slowly and steadily getting resolved. In the latest episode we saw how Akshat took care of Guddan when she was about to faint. He saved her carried her on his shoulders safely to her house.

Later, when the media questioned them about their past relationship and love, Akshat invited Guddan as a special quest to his and Antara's fourth wedding anniversary. While AJ did this out of ego, Guddan also accepted the offer. Now, we've already informed you that Guddan will grace the party and may also perform a cozy dance with AJ on a romantic track. But, if you're thinking that's going to all between AJ and Guddan, and the lady will head back to Mumbai, that's not it.

Now, we hear that there's going to be more drama in the love-couple's (AJ and Guddan) life. Well, a major twist is about to unfold as this time Akshat is going to join Guddan for a party. It will happen so that Guddan's film will become a massive hit and AJ will join her for the film's success party. Yes you read that right! AJ will be a part of Guddan's party to celebrate her success. Here, Guddan will be super elated as she clicks selfies with fans and receives a lot of appreciation from all over. Upon seeing Guddan so happy, AJ will be mesmerised and will dream about some happy moments with her. Apparently, he's going to have a beautiful dream where he will see them dancing on a romantic song.

It would be interesting to see how Guddan and Akshat's lives change after their meet-up. Will the two forget the past and get back together? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

