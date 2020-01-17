Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Akshat REVEALS he doesn't love Guddan anymore; Will the two split?

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, situations between Guddan and Akshat will worsen. Will the two part ways? Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Kanika Mann (Guddan), Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) and Dalljiet Kaur (Antara) in lead role has been keeping the audiences hooked with new twists and turns. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you'll know that the current track revolves around Akshat and Antara's marriage. Yes, the duo is getting hitched as Akshat had given Guddan a warning that if she doesn't prove her innocence of not aborting their child, he will marry Anatara leave her forever.

To expose Anatara's truth, Guddan finds the real CCTV footage from the doctor and rushes to the mandap to stop the wedding from happening. She plans several ways to stop the wedding and reveal Antara’s ugly truth before Akshat. Now, as per one of her plans, in the upcoming episode, Guddan will make Antara unconscious and take her place besides Akshat in the madap. Though she successfully manages to sit besides Akshat and continue the wedding rituals, as soon as they take the last phera (seventh vow as per Hindu traditions), Antara will make a sudden entry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega REACTS to reports of her throwing tantrums on sets

Yes, Antara will suddenly come out in the open and leave Akshat shocked as he wonders if Antara is standing in front of him, who was completing the wedding rituals with him. This leaves no option with Guddan, who finally has to reveal her face and identity. Upon knowing Guddan's plans, Akshat will be left utterly hurt and upset. Though Guddan will try to explain things to him, he will be in no mood to pay any heed to her. An angry Akshat will then get into a heated argument with her and things will turn ugly between the two. Here, Akshat will make a big revelation that he doesn't love Guddan anymore. Yes, Akshat will reveal that he is not in love with Guddan now and doesn't want to be with her. This will leave Guddan completely shattered and she will shed tears uncontrollably.

Well, now the question is, Did Akshat say all this in a fit of anger or was this really his feeling? Will this truth now separate Guddan and Akshat forever? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More