Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Akshat warns Guddan to NOT enter his life again and ruin it

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ come face-to-face and share an emotional moment. Here's what will happen.

Taking a leap and shifting track is a common phenomenon in Indian Television industry. While many serials get dropped after a leap, some flourish like never before. Speaking of this Zee TV 's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has also gone through leap and is churning out some nail-biting twists and turns. If you're an avid viewer, you might know that our beloved couple AJ and Guddan have parted ways and the show has taken a leap of 4 years.

Now, we've already told you that the two will again come face-to-face after the 4 years log gap. Well, the two will confront each other in Indore, where Akshat will go for a competition ad Guddan will be the judge. You might be wondering what happens these two separated lovers come in front of each other? Well, in the upcoming episodes, they will share an emotional moment. Akshat who has turned into a angry man, will melt down on seeing Guddan after these long years. But, if you're thinking that the two will get back together, then you will be disappointed. Though Akshat and Guddan will recall their past and get emotional, their face-off will be interesting. Akshat will warn Guddan of not entering his life again and ruin it. He will be seen telling her angrily that she has already caused him a lot of hurt, but now she will not be able to do more. He also tells that she will not be able to create more troubles in his life.

ALSO READ: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan judges Akshat as he shows his cooking skills

It would be interesting to see how Guddan reacts to AJ's statements. What will this face-off result in. Are you excited to see how their relationship unfolds further? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

Read More