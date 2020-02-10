Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Dadi tries to mend things between Guddan and Akshat; Here's how

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Daadi and Revathi will be seen trying to make Guddan and Akshat realize the love they have for each other. Here's what will happen.

Zee TV's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) is prepping up for some more interesting turns and twists. In the latest episode, we saw how Akshat invited Guddan to his and Anatara's fourth wedding anniversary party. Guddan accepted it and made a grand re-entry in the Jindal house. While Dadi and others were happy on meeting Guddan, Anatara seemed jealous and unhappy on seeing her. At the party, Guddan flaunted her electrifying dance moves and mesmerized everyone. Later, a drunk AJ was also seen dancing on a romantic number with her. Though he dropped her down, she offered him a piece of cake.

Now, in the upcoming track, looks like the two separated lovers, Guddan and AJ, will now finally begin to understand that they're missing each other in their lives. They will feel the void in their life after the separation and will understand that only they can fill it for each other. AJ will seen extremely affected by Guddan's erratic behaviour and will start drinking uncontrollably. Daadi will witness all this and will try to console him. She will show him the mirror and tell him that he should stop denying that he has no feelings for Guddan as he still deeply loves her. Ultimately, she will succeed in making him realise his love for Guddan.

On the other hand, Revathi will question Guddan about her emotions and caring attitude towards AJ, despite his bad behaviour. She will try her best to make Guddan realise that she is still in love with AJ. Though Guddan denies it initially, Revathi's constant prodding will make her think about it. It will be interesting to see what happens in AJ and Guddan's life now. Will they reconcile? How will Antara react to their changed behaviour? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more spicy updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

