Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat to come face to face post separation?

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, we will see that destiny will again make Guddan and Akshat meet after their separation. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega featuring Kanika Mann (Guddan), Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) and Dalljiet Kaur (Antara) in lead role is grearing for some high-voltage drama. In the latest episode, we saw that after Antara reveals the truth of Guddan's baby (that she was never pregnant), Guddan decides to take revenge from her. In a fit of anger, she locks herself and Antara in a room to kill her and destroy her presence. But, AJ comes to Antara's rescue and takes her back to the mandap. He ignores Guddan's request of stopping his marriage and asks the priest to continue the rituals. But, an angry and hurt Akshat doesn't listen to Guddan and exchanges wedding vows with Antara. This leaves Guddan disheartened and she leaves the Jindal family and house.

Now, as we had informed earlier, the show will take a leap of 4 years and the track will turn more interesting. Tables will turn with Guddan becoming a successful actress and Akshat will resort to loneliness and alcoholism. Yes, the two will lead their lives separately until destiny shows its magic. In the upcoming episodes, Akshat and Guddan will again come face-to-face with each other after their ugly separation. Yes, fate will bring them in front of each other again, leading to more twists in their life.

Well, all this will happen as Guddan will be summoned to be a guest at an event after the success of her film. On the contrary, Dadi will force Akshat to take part in a cooking beautiful city. Though at first he will be reluctant to go, but later he agrees. It is in Indore that the two separated lovers will meet again. Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next. Will the sparks fly here? What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see the upcoming track? Also are you happy with the leap? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

