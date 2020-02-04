Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat to dance on a romantic track

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Akshat will be seen coming close to each other as they shake a leg to a romantic number. Here's what will happen.

Zee TV 's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) is all set to entice the audience with some more drama. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might be aware that after the big leap of 4-years Guddan and Akshat had an interesting encounter. They are now two changed personalities as Akshat has turned into an alcoholic, and Guddan has become a famous actress. They also suffered an accident which brought more fireworks in their life.

If you've been reading this space, we informed you that AJ will invite the Guddan to the Jindal mansion for a party. Well, apparently he will sing, 'Guddan the famous actress' to be part of his and Antara's wedding anniversary celebrations. Yes, in a bid to hurt Guddan, Akshat invites Guddan to grace his and Anatara's fourth wedding anniversary. Guddan be a special guest, adding to a lot of drama to the celebration.

Now in the upcoming episodes, Guddan and Akshat will be seen coming close to each other. Wondering how? Well, as per a report in IWM Buzz, Guddan will re-enter the Jindal house in a ‘doli’. She will also get a warm welcome from all the family members. Later during the party, Akshat and Guddan performing a cozy dance together on a romantic track. Yes, the two will come close to each other and will be seen sharing some romantic moments.

It would be interesting to see if this romantic dance revives love between the two again? Will Guddan and AJ forget their differences? How will Antara react to their dance performance? Only time will tell. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

