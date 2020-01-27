Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat to get into a heated war of words

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, viewers will witness a major showdown between Guddan and Akshat as they bump into each other four years post separation. Here's what will happen.

Zee TV 's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is all set to entice the audience with post leap drama. The show stars Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) in the lead roles and has recently taken a 4-year leap. As per the current track Guddan and AJ will bump into each other after the long separation. This grand meet-up will happen in Indore, where Akshat takes part in cooking competition and the judge for the event is none other than Guddan, who is now a successful actress.

While fans will be waiting to see the duo share an emotional moment together, they will also get to see some fireworks. Yes, in the upcoming episode, the two will have a major showdown and get into a heated argument with each other. Akshat, who has turned into an alcohol, will try to hurt Guddan by his words. However, Guddan will also not bow down in front of him and will hit back with much more hurtful words. Akshat will tell her that she will never change, to which Guddan will retaliate saying that she owes her success to him. She says that if he wouldn't have abandoned her, she wouldn't have understood her worth and lead a succesful life now.

Not only this, she further goes on to say that he wouldn't call him Jindal Sahab anymore because earlier she did it out of respect and love. But now, there are no emotions left in her so she will address him as Mr.Jindal. Well, it is evident that Akshat’s hatred for Guddan has intensified. On the other hand, Guddan is determined to face Akshat as she is not ready to let her past affect her dream. Well, it would be interesting to see what happens next? Will the two reunite or walk back on their individual paths? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

