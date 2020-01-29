Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat to meet with a major accident

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Akshat will suffer a serious accident due to bad weather. Here's what will happen.

When two separated lovers meet after a long time, drama is about to happen. And this is what we're getting to see in Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show starring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) has gone through a 4-year-long leap and it has introduced new turns. Both, Guddan and AJ's lives have gone for a toss. While Guddan has become a successful actress, AJ has turned into a drunkard and is on a self-destruction mode.

In the latest episode we saw that Guddan had come to Indore for an event where she bumped into Akshat and the Jindal family. Though there were fireworks between the duo after their meet, the Jindal family invites her home. While Guddan gets uncomfortable but Dadi insists her to come home. She agrees to Dadi's requests. While she is driving her way to the Jindal house, AJ stops her and taunts her for her success. He blames her for his condition. Guddan gets agitated and says that she will leave his life forever.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Guddan heading back to Mumbai, but the weather conditions will get worse. Though Jindal family stops her from taking the risk, Guddan will decide to leave and go back home. But, due to bad weather, Guddan and AJ's cars will ram into each other and the two will meet with a major accident.

What will happen next? Will this accident bring the two ex-lovers together? Will love rekindle between them? Only time will tell. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

