Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat's 'accidental meet' to rekindle their love

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Akshat will recall their lost love and romance as they get stuck on a deserted road. Here's what will happen.

It is time for Guddan and Akshat's fans to rejoice. Well, after a 4-year long break the two separated lovers have finally come face-to-face. And as we all expected, their encounter has only intensified the drama. If you're thinking things will now take a slow pace, then you're wrong, as the makers are all set to bring in new twist and turns. In the latest episode, we saw that while Guddan is all set to head back to Mumbai, Akshat is driving his car in anger after he meets her. Even though the weather is bad, the two take on their wheels and drive away. It so happens that the two take the same route and lose control over their cars and ram them into each other.

Due to bad weather conditions, the two get stuck with each other on a deserted road. As they have no option left, they decide to spend their night together. While many would have expecting fireworks as the two seemingly have developed hatred for each other, their 'accidental meet' is going to take an interesting turn. Yes, in the upcoming episode you will see both taking down their memory lane and reminiscing their good old days. Their will recall their moment of togetherness and happiness. And while doing so, the two will have tears in their eyes.

It would be interesting to see if this emotional moment brings them together again. Will they sort out their differences and reunite again? What are your thoughts on the same? Also, are you enjoying the post leap drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

