Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat's past marriage details get spilled in the media

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, we will see reporters questioning Guddan and Akshat about their past marriage and love. Here's how they will tackle it.

Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat Jindal's (Nishant Malkani) life is all set to take another turn in popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The two who came face-to-face with each other after 4 years have been seen at loggerheads. In the recent track, they also met through an accident and had to spend a night together on a deserted place. While the two still have feelings for each other, they are reluctant in expressing it as the hatred in them has taken a dominant position.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see a new drama as Guddan and Akshat's past marriage details will get split in the media. As soon as MJ comes to drop Guddan home safely after their accident, a group of reporters barge in the house bombarding them with questions. From their past marriage to their love, they question them about everything. While Guddan tries to stop them as this is their personal matter, Akshat comes up with a befitting reply. He stops the reporters and tells them that he wants to clear the rumours about him.

He clarifies saying that he has come to meet Guddan to invite her for a party. And this party is for nothing else but his fourth wedding Anniversary with his wife Antara (Dalljiet Kaur). So, he to make this celebration a grand one, he is here to sign the latest superstar of India, and hands her a cheque. This leaves Guddan shocked and upset. However, showing her arrogance, Guddan accepts the offer and tells that she will surely be there.

It would be interesting to see what happens next? Will the two ex lovers play the game or come close again? What will happen when Guddan will step into the Jindal house again? How will Antara react to the whole facade? Only time will tell, but until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

