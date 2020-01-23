Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan judges Akshat as he shows his cooking skills

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ will bump into each other during an event. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Nishant Malkani and Kanika Mann as leads has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. The show focuses on a relationship of a middle aged man who gets married to a young girl and their journey since then. Guddan, played by Kanika, is also one of the youngest mother-in-law in the history of Indian cinema. Now, post the show's leap, the track has been changed and the makers have incorporated new twists and turns.

If you've been watching the show, you may know that Guddan and AJ have separated and the show has taken a 4-year-leap. In the last night's episode we saw how the two are leading a different life from each other. While Guddan is shown has a successful actress, Akshat is shown as a messed up alcoholic. Now, Guddan will be seen attending an event for the success of her film, where she will come face-to-face with Akshat. Ask how? Well, while Guddan is there in Indore for an event, Akshat will take part in a cooking competition in the city. And this is where the two will apparently coincide. In the upcoming episode we will see that the judge of Akshat's cooking competition is none other than Guddan the new acting sensation. Yes, Guddan will turn judge for Akshat as she boasts off his cooking skills.

Well, it is fate that brought them together in front of each other again, it would be interesting to see their reactions. Will the two lock horns? Will they reunite? What will be Guddan's reaction to see Akshat fully drenched in alcohol? What do you think will happen next? Are you happy with the leap and the new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

