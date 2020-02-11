Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan to learn about Akshat and Antara's ugly divorce

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan will get to know about Antara and MJ's big secret. Here's what will happen.

Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat Jindal's (Nishant Malkani) life will again take an unexpected turn in Zee TV's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. If you're an avid viewer of the show, you might know that Akshat had invited Guddan to a party, wherein he was celebrating his and Antara's fourth wedding anniversary. However, the makers are going to introduce a big shocker for all in the upcoming track. Well, we'll discuss that a little later, let us first know what happened in the previous episode.

In last night's episode, Daadi and Revathi were seen consoling ex-lovers Guddan and AJ, who were upset about each other's strange behaviour. While Daadi told AJ that she knows he is still deeply in love with Guddan, Revathi tried to make Guddan realise that she still has feelings for AJ. Daadi and Revathi, tried to give AJ and Guddan a reality check and asked them to stop denying the their feelings. They also decide make a unique plan to get the two separated lovers together again.

Now in the upcoming episode of the romantic drama, a major truth is going to be revealed. Remember we told you previously that Guddan will be suspicious about Akshat and Antara's relationship? Well, looks like Guddan will get to know a big and shocking secret about their relationship. Apparently, Guddan to learn about Akshat and Antara's ugly divorce . Yes, you read that right! AJ and Antara are no more a couple, and have already divorced each other. AJ had just thrown the party to make Guddan jealous and it was all a fake marriage drama. This will leave Guddan utterly shocked and aghast.

It would be now interesting to see what happens after this big revelation. Will Guddan and AJ come close to each other and confess their feelings? Will Daadi and Revathi be successful in their plans to get them back? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

