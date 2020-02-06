Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan to learn about Antara and Akshat's marriage truth

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan will get to know the truth behind Akshat and Antara's marriage. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega starring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. The post-leap twists and turns are nail-biting and keeping the audiences hooked to their screens. With Akshat and Guddan meeting after 4 long years after an ugly spat, viewers are only wanting to see the separated souls to come back together. In the latest episode we saw, rivals Antara and Guddan's encounter. Yes, the two beauties who cannot really stand each other bumped into each other in last night's episode.

All this happened when Guddan graced Akshat and Antara's fourth wedding anniversary party. Guddan entered the Jindal Bhavan in a royal style seated in a Pallaquin. Daadi and all other members of the Jindal family were elated to see Guddan after all these years. They welcomed her with open arms. But, all of them, avoided interacting with Antara. Even though Antara is shocked to see so many media people outside the house for Guddan, she decides to enjoy the party. AJ makes an entry, and a desolate Guddan dreams of a romantic endeavour with him. AJ is also mesmerized to see Guddan looking flawsome draped in a red saree. Though the two keep distance, their eyes speaks volume about their love for each other.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Guddan to learn about the truth of Antara and Akshat's marriage. Yes, will realise the reality. If the reports are to be believed, Guddan will be shocked to know AJ and Antara's marriage truth. Are AJ and Antara no more together? Has AJ left Antara because he loves Guddan? Is he doing all this to make Guddan jealous? What is the reality of AJ's life? Only time will tell. Until then, stay hooked with Pinkvilla for more such updates.

