Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan provides proof against Antara; Will AJ stop the marriage?

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan will finally prove her innonce and expose Antara's evil plan before AJ.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega featuring Kanika Mann (Guddan), Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) and Dalljiet Kaur (Antara) in lead role is prepping up for some high-voltage drama. In the latest episode we saw Guddan makes Antara unconscious and take her place besides Akshat in the mandap to complete the wedding rituals. However, before the duo complete the last phera (seventh vow as per Hindu traditions), Antara breaks open and makes an entry at the venue. Upon seeing Antara, Akshat is left shocked and Guddan thus will reveal her identity leaving Akshat furious.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Antara will ask Akshat if he still wants to continue his marriage with Guddan. An angry Akshat denies it and calls Antara back on the stage to complete the rituals. Guddan tries to convince Akshat and pleads him to not take the step, but he does not pay any heed. Guddan is adamant that she will let their marriage happen, and this is when Durga walks in with Revathi and Lakshmi with the proof against Antara. Yes, Guddan will finally be able to prove her innocence that she did not kill her and Akshat's baby and it was all Antara's plan. She will also prove that Antara is doing all this just to take Akshat away from him. Now after knowing the truth, will Akshat stop his marriage with Antara? Will the differences between Akshat and Guddan be sorted out?

As per various media reports, Antara aka Dalljiet's character will soon come to an end and the actress will bid adieu to the show. The show is also about to take a leap and introduce some new characters for more twists. What are your thoughts on the upcoming track? Are you excited to see what happens in Akshat and Guddan's life ahead? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

