Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan supports a drunk Akshat; Will they fall in love again?

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Akshat will be seen recalling their past love life and memories. Here's what will happen.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is high-on post leap drama. The show starring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) in the lead roles and bringing out new twists after the 4-year leap. In the latest episode we saw how Guddan and Askhat come face-to-face after 4 years of their separation. Their big encounter turned out to be a complete roller-coaster. It all happens at an event in Indore where AJ takes part in a cooking competition and Guddan comes to judge it. Upon seeing Guddan around, Akshat looses his calm and goes crazy. A lot of emotions start running within him and he doesn't know what to do next.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Akshat will be seen following Guddan to her shoot. When he faces Guddan, he loses control and starts venting out his anger and frustration on her. Akshat starts drinking uncontrollably and enters into a heated argument with her on her shoot location. While Guddan listens to all the hatred that Akshat has for her, the latter drinks continuously and falls unconscious on the road. Witnessing Akshat's alcoholism, Guddan gets shocked. Though she claims to not have any feelings for him, she supports a drunk Akshat . She takes him home and takes care of him. She recalls then memories and bond that they shared and goes back in the memory lane.

Now, after so much drama and emotions, it would be interesting to see what happens next? Will the two separated lovers get back to each other? Will love brew between them again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

