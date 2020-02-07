Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan tries to find out truth the about Akshat & Anatara's marriage

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan will embark on a journey to know about the truth behind Antara and Akshat's marriage. Here's what will happen.

Zee TV's popular drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega featuring Kanika Mann (Guddan) and Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) is seeing several interesting twists and turns in the ongoing track. After the leap, the lives of Guddan, AJ and Antara have gone for a toss. So far in the story, we saw how the separated lovers (AJ and Guddan) came together after an accident. To show Guddan that he doesn't care for her anymore, Akshat decided to invite her to his and Antara's fourth wedding anniversary celebrations.

Though Guddan is taken aback by AJ's rude behaviour, she accepts the invitation with a heavy heart. She makes a grand entry in the Jindal bhavan and recieves a warm welcome from the family. Not only this, she also bumps into her rival Antara, who shocked to see her popularity. Now in the upcoming episodes, she will try to entice Akshat by teasing him. Yes, Guddan will not leave any chance to tease him with her charm. Reportedly, the two will also get cozy with each other as they dance on a romantic track.

ALSO READ: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Guddan and Akshat's past marriage details get spilled in the media

We earlier told you that Guddan will get a hint of AJ and Antara's troubled marriage. Now, the audiences will see a puzzled Guddan embarking on a journey to uncover the real truth behind Antara and Akshat's relationship. Yes, Guddan will put in all efforts to know what has gone wrong between AJ and Antara.

It would be interesting to see how the plot unfolds, with so much drama, Only time will tell. Are you enjoying these cute nok-jhok moments between AJ and Guddan? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More