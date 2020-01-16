Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega SPOILER ALERT: Jindal family exposes Antara's truth before AJ supports Guddan

In the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Antara's truth will be exposed before AJ. Here's what will happen.

Zee TV’s popular drama, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been keeping the audiences hooked with new twists and turns. The show stars Kanika Mann (Guddan), Nishant Malkani (Akshat Jindal) and Dalljiet Kaur (Antara) in lead role. While audiences love, Guddan and AJ’s chemistry, Antara is leaving no stone unturned to create a havoc between them and get AJ by his side again. In the previous episodes, we saw how Antara conspired with the doctor against Guddan and aborted her child with AJ, in bid to get them separated. Upon knowing about his unborn child's death, AJ is left devastated and he blames Guddan for the same. However, Guddan pleads not guilty and AJ asks her to prove her innocence to him within 24 hours. Failing to which, he will marry Antara and leave her forever.

Though Guddan is aware of Antara's conspiracy, she has no proof against her. Thus, she puts her best foot forward to collect information against Antara and get the real CCTV footage from the doctor. The doctor shows the Jindal family a CCTV fooatge that was fabricated, but the family members somehow find clue against Antara. Before she takes her wedding vows with AJ, Guddan reaches the mandap. But, as soon as she comes, Jindal family exposes Antara and provide a proof against her evil plans to AJ. They support Guddan over Antara and leaved the latter completely shocked. AJ is also stunned to see whatever is happening.

Now, after knowing Antara's plan, will AJ and Guddan sort out their differences and reconcile again? Will get get married again? Will Antara will again play her dirty and evil games? There are many questions as to what will happen next, but we'll have to wait until the makers release the new episode? Are you excited to see the upcoming track? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

