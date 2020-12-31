Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega stars Kanika Mann & Pratham Kunwar open up about their hopes for New Year 2021

Kanika Mann and Pratham Kunwar talk about their experiences during lockdown in 2020 and expectation from the coming year 2021.

As we are all set to welcome the new year 2021, everyone is looking forward to a healthy year and wishing the same for everyone. Bollywood celebrities to TV actors all have extended their good wishes to fans. The year 2020 has been a mixed experience for everyone. For some, it was bad but for some, it turned out to be a turning point. Pratham Kunwar who plays the role of Money Birla in the popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, said that the best thing of his life happened in 2020.

Talking about his experience, the actor said, “In spite of the entire lockdown and with several people losing jobs, I happened to get 2 new shows, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega being one of them. That’s the best thing and the first day of my shoot was the best memory I have of 2020.”

Speaking on New Year's resolution, he said, “With the onset of the new year, I would really like to focus a lot on my health and gun for those six-pack abs that I have always aspired for.” The actor wished everyone a safe, sound, and great new year. On the other hand, Kanika Mann, who plays the lead role in Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, also shared her thoughts about the experience in 2020.

She said, “I have always believed in beginning the New Year with a fresh mind and a lot of optimism. There is no better way to begin the year with a little detour from my routine life. I will be travelling for 2 days to visit my extended family in my hometown Panipat. While my mother and my brother reside with me in Mumbai, I haven’t had a chance to meet my dad since the lockdown reopened or connect with my cousins and other relatives. Every occasion and festival celebrated with them has till date been a memorable one and nothing excites me more than to start a new chapter amidst the presence of my family. I am very excited for this trip and I really look forward to having happiness and fun as I did during the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will be re-made in two southern languages--Tamil and Telugu.

