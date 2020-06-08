Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann REVEALS her dad wanted to get her married as she wanted to be an actor

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's lead actress Kanika Mann aka Guddan recently opened up about her family's reaction of her choosing acting as a profession and it will leave you shocked. Read on.

Kanika Mann, best known as Guddan from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega recently opened up about her family's reaction on her choosing acting as a career. She spilled the secrets about what happened when she revealed to her parents that she wants to become an actress, in a recent conversation with the Times of India. The beautiful actress shared that her father was not supportive of her decision, and even wanted to get her married as she wanted to become an actor. Moreover, her relatives also disapproved of her professional choice and accused her of 'maligning the image of the family.'

When asked how did she convince her dad for letting her take up acting, Kanika narrated her ordeal. She said that it was extremely difficult for her to convince her father, and she was not sure if he would ever agree to her decision. Since she knew her father would never approve of her acting career, she initially thought of hiding it from him and going ahead. However, her idea would not have lasted long. It would be impossible to hide it from him as it would have come on TV even if she did not inform him.

And that is what exactly happened in Kanika's life. The actress shot for a music video without letting him know, and he came to know about it when he viewed in on TV. Watching her in the song, Kanika's father was left aghast and she was schooled a lot. Things so out of hand, that her father even asked her to leave studies. He had decided to get her married, and was not ready to listen to her. Her father ordered her to get back home, after her music video.

The actress revealed that in her family not many people have gone out from her hometown, Panipat. While her father was angry, her relatives added fuel to the fire. They accused Kanika of 'defaming' their family name by wanting to become an actress. Kanika said, 'My relatives actually said that we had sent you to Chandigarh and you are defaming us by doing such things.'

The beautiful actress said that it was the typical mindset and it was a difficult phase for her. However, now her father's doubts are clear and he is happy with her choices. Now, if anyone speaks against her, then he makes them understand what I'm doing. She asserted, 'Yes he is now very supportive.'

