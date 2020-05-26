Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's star cast to be replaced after lockdown; Show to take a time leap

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's star cast will be reportedly replaced after the lockdown. The show is also going to take a time leap of 20 years.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry also all over the world apart from other sectors. As production processes, shoots, and other stuff have been postponed for indefinite periods due to the continuous lockdown, many have incurred financial losses too. The Indian television industry is no different in this regard and is currently facing the same crisis. In the midst of all this, the producers have come up with new strategies to increase TRPS and viewer base post lockdown.

Unfortunately, a few of them have decided to shelve some shows too. And now, as per the latest buzz, the makers of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have decided to replace the star cast with fresh faces in order to revamp the daily soap. If media reports are to be believed, the show is also going to witness a time leap of 20 years and hence, this will lead to the exit of many of the actors.

According to TOI, the female lead of the show, Kanika Mann and Daljeet Soundh’s roles will be retained after the lockdown. While on the other hand, Nishant Malkani who portrays the male lead will make an exit from the same. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s producer Ved Raj has, however, stated that this was always a part of the plan and that the decision has nothing to do with that of lockdown. The plan to introduce a new track and the time leap was made a long time back, reveals Raj. He further reveals that the plan could not be executed earlier because of the lockdown.

Credits :Times of India

