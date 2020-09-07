  1. Home
Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari actor Karam Rajpal tests positive for COVID 19

Karam Rajpal, who is currently playing the lead role in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is reportedly in home quarantine.
11325 reads Mumbai
Looks like the COVID 19 crisis isn’t going to subside anytime soon and even the showbiz industry is unable to escape the deadly virus. After seven members of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had tested positive for the deadly virus, another television actor has been diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about Karam Rajpal who is currently seen playing the lead role in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari. According to a report published in Times of India, the actor had undergone the coronavirus test lately and had tested positive on Friday,

The media reports had suggested that he was suffering from common cold and fever and even took a break from the shooting. Apparently, he had mistaken the symptoms for viral. He has, reportedly, been under observation ever since and is currently in home quarantine. Talking about the same, source from the sets stated, “We have been taking all the precautionary measures, right from regular sanitisation and fumigation of the sets to running temperature checks for every crew member multiple times a day. However, unfortunately, Karam has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

For the uninitiated, Karam had resumed shooting ever since the Maharashtra Government had permitted shooting in the non-containment zones in June this year post a complete lockdown of around three months. While he is currently winning heart with his performance as Guddu in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari, he was also seen in shows like Hamari Saas Leela, Parichay, Mere Angne Mein, Naamkarann, Musakaan and Manmohini.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sachin Tyagi tests negative for COVID 19 but will NOT resume shoots; Here's why

Credits :Times Of India

