Guess Who? This Gen Y TV actress says NO to big TV projects in pursuit of a film career

A Gen Y TV actress has reportedly been saying NO to big projects as her family believes she is "too big" for television.

In the last couple of years, we have seen many Television actors leaving the medium in pursuit of a more lucrative career in films. While a few have definitely managed to scratch the surface and find a space for themselves in showbiz, many others are left with minuscule roles in their kitty. But with the prospects now only growing, the day isn't far when the bridge between the mediums will diminish further. Well, amid this, we hear that a Gen Y TV actress who started off as a child actress and became a huge sensation on social media today, has been saying no to big Television projects.

We hear that her family has been encouraging the actress to take up only Bollywood projects if they come. Not that she is being showered with many film projects currently but if gossip mills are to be believed, recently, a big production house had approached the actress for an ongoing show, but her family declined it believing that she is made for a bigger screen. Well, good luck with that.

Can you guess who the actress is?

