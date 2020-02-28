  1. Home
Guess Who? A popular show’s lead has left the production frustrated with his never ending tantrums

Could you guess who we're talking about? Tell us in comments below.
2172 reads Mumbai
Guess Who? A popular show's lead has left the production frustrated with his never ending tantrums
Stories actors throwing tantrums after a little taste of success isn’t new. This time around it is about a male actor from a popular TRP rated show. The show despite expectations performed very well on the TRP charts, but we hear the male actor on the show has been throwing a lot of tantrums. In fact, the actor believes that he is a big star and is heard saying that he doesn’t mind getting replaced. His over growing tantrums have left the production and the team unhappy. 

The actor, who has previously appeared in a few movies as well, is pretty uptight about his schedule. The production has been having a hard time with the actor and to top it all, he is pretty close to the producer, which is one of the reasons why no one says anything to him. Can you guess who the actor in question is? 

Let us know in the comments section below.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

