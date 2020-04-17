Guess Who? This popular TV actor's philandering ways lead to his breakup with an actress

This TV actor had been fooling around with other girls while being in a long term relationship, which led to his breakup.

The entertainment industry is full of stories hinting at infidelity, affairs, breakups and what not! Honestly, nothing is surprising anymore. However, more often than not, Television stars manage to hide their affairs better than film stars. Now, we have this juicy gossip of a well-known actor on Television, who is currently on a sabbatical of sorts.

The actor, who portrays a lover boy and family image of himself in public, had been fooling around with junior artists and girls on sets behind his girlfriend, whom he had been dating for a long time. Whenever his girlfriend got a whiff of it, they would end up fighting but their relationship still survived, even though internally the relationship had started to hit the rock a long time ago. However, they continued to set happy couple goals image in public.

However, his philandering ways did not go down well with his girlfriend which ultimately lead to their breakup. According to the buzz in the industry, the actor might also be involved with his actor friends as well, but, it is hushed upon.

Well, well, can you guess the actor in question?

Credits :Pinkvilla

