Guess Who? THESE two celebrities are being paid for supporting a person in the biggest reality show

Can you guess who are the actors in question? Let us know in the comments section below.

India's biggest reality show has seen a lot of violence and aggression this year. While there is no prize for guessing which reality show we are talking about, we hear that the two celebrities who have been going left, right and centre supporting a particular celebrity are being paid for their opinions and tweets. A source close to the show revealed that both the celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to be in news and support the contestant.

One of the two celebrities is currently working on a show, while the other recently was a part of another reality show. Both of them share very strong views for other contestants and are always the first to tweet when it comes to defending this actor who has been bashed a lot for his aggression.

In fact, many say that the actor in question has been saved way too many times inside because of his close links with the channel's head. The host, in fact, has been stopped a number of times from chiding the actor away.

Well, its pretty easy to get who they are! Have you figured it out yet?

Credits :Pinkvilla

