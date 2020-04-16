Guess Who: This TV actress was dating a female producer after separation from husband

This TV actress had been dating a female producer post-separation. Can you guess who are we talking about?

Dating and breakups are an everyday thing in Bollywood. It is not new for celebrities to move on from their past relationships, and that making news. However, a khabri tells us an inside gossip of a Television couple who went separate ways a few months back. After the couple announced separation, apparently the actress, who is known for playing some powerful characters, started dating a female producer. Yes, you read it right!

Birdie also informs us that even though the couple did not open up on the real reason behind their separation, it is a known fact within the industry that the actor was interested in men and their marriage was later only about convenience. The actress, in fact, too swings both ways. Coming to the producer, her relationship status always remains an area of interest. Before this, she went through an ugly breakup after she found out that her girlfriend was cheating on her with other men.

Can you guess the actress in question?

