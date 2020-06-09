Gurdip Punjj OPENS UP on Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani's failure: It was disappointing

Sanjivani actress Gurdip Punjj recently opened up about her feelings of the show not meeting the viewers expectation and going off-air abruptly. Read on.

Sanjivani starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles went off-air on March 13 this year, leaving fans utterly disappointed. The reboot version of the medical drama was called off abruptly, after merely four months of it. The show failed to meet expectations of fans, and garner numbers of the TRP lists, and thus its plug was pulled. The entire cast of Sanjivani including Monish Bahl, Gaurav Chopra, Sayantani Ghosh was left disheartened. Now, Gurdip Punjj who had been a part of both the original show and also the reboot version recently opened up about her thoughts on Sanjivani's failure. She revealed that she was upset initially and how she coped up, in a conversation with the Times of India.

Expressing how she felt as an actor about Sanjivani (2) not doing well, Gurdip said that it is not possible to hit the bull's eye always. She explained, 'It is just that if you are wanted by people and they still want to watch you onscreen and want to be entertained by you is in itself a win-win situation for an actor.' She added that she cannot expect that all her shows will be a huge hit like Sanjivani (part 1). However, she is elated that viewers till want to see her onscreen and that fact is enough for her. And if during that process if she is able to get it right and hit a bull's eye then it is a huge jackpot for her. But, she believes that there are times that things don't work out well, and the way you visioned them to be. But it is the part and parcel of the entertainment world.

Sharing if Sanjivan's failure affected her, Grudip said that she was disappointed. However, the disappointment did not stay with her for long. She had a lot of fun working with the team, and so there's no chance of being disheartened by it. She still cherishes each and every moment of working on Sanjivani as she has never seen a season where the same lead actors have been the cast. It was only Mohnish Bahl and her who got to be part of the second season as leads. It gives her a big sense of achievement fo.

The beautiful actress mentioned, 'I was a part of Sanjivani when I was nothing and I did Sanjivani (2) when I had gained so much in real and reel life.' She also shared that she watched the reboot version with her kids, which is a big happiness for her. Her kids have understood her journey as an actor because of this season. She concluded saying, 'There was such an uproar, so many people took notice of me. All this is enough for me. I had a great time working.'

