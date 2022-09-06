Gurmeet Choudhary adorably holds daughter Lianna close in new PIC; Fans dub them 'cute father-daughter duo'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. And, on July 03, the couple revealed their baby's face for the very first time. Since then, the couple has filled social media with adorable photos and videos of little Lianna.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, they shared a new photo on the Instagram account of Lianna. In the photo, Gurmeet Choudhary can be seen adorably holding his little daughter close. While sharing the post, they wrote, "Who is more pyara …Mere liye mere papa". Gurmeet commented on the photo, "Aur mere liye meri Lianna". So adorable! Fans too showered love on the picture and dubbed them cute father-daughter duo.

Check photo here:

To note, Gurmeet and Debina are expecting their second child now. On August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make this exciting announcement. Debina posed with her husband Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram.

Debina Bonnerjee stated through her Instagram post that this pregnancy was unplanned and it has come as a surprise to them too. Her post read: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)".

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet & Debina Choudhary feel blessed to become parents again soon: Hum do humare do hone chahiye