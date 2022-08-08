Gurmeet Choudhary and Arushi Nishank collaborate on an upcoming music video 'Teri Galiyon Se'

Gurmeet Choudhary is a popular actor in the entertainment industry and has been part of several successful telly projects. The actor rose to fame with his role of Rama in the mythological show Ramayan. His other popular projects include Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, and others. The actor has also been doing projects on other platforms as well. Gurmeet will be very soon seen in a music video with actress Arushi Nishank. He shared the poster of the song on social.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 winner Gurmeet Choudhary has shared the poster of his upcoming music video on social media. He is seen with actress Arushi Nishank, who is classical dancer, actress, film producer and environmentalist. The duo will be seen in a music video titled 'Teri Galiyon Se', where Gurmeet plays the role of an Indian army soldier. He captioned the poster post, “A tale of love and its sacrifices is coming soon to you. #TeriGalliyonSe releasing on 11th August. Stay tuned!”

The music video is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. The voice of the music video is given by Jubin Nautiyal and music is by Meet Bros.

Arushi Nishank shared about her experience of doing the music video, “The title of my upcoming album is 'Teri Galliyon se'. It's a patriotic song which is releasing on August 11 and has been shot in the beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand - Dehradun and Mussoorie. It's a lovely track which will enlighten a josh in youth too, talking about my co-actor Gurmeet Chowdhary, it was great fun while working with him, he is supportive and also a good friend."

She added, “It's an unbeatable start of my career, I have started with 'Wafa na raas aaye', so far, the journey is totally rocking. I am hoping that I'll get such love and appreciation from my lovely fans for the upcoming projects as well.”

The music video will be released on 11th August.

