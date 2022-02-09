Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy, actress flaunts her baby bump; PIC

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the cutest couples of the Television industry. These two always set couple goals and keep sharing mushy pictures with each other on their social media. Well, they took to their Instagram handle today to share yet another picture of them but this time we bet all their fans have got the biggest surprise. Debina and Gurmeet have announced their pregnancy and are ready to step into the new phase of their lives.