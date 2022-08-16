Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee to become parents again; Couple says 'Few decisions are divinely timed'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The duo is supremely excited about walking the path once again and shared this piece of news with their fans, followers, and friends on social media. On Tuesday, August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make this exciting announcement. Debina posed with her husband Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram. The power couple wore stylish caps and Lianna had an adorable headband.

Debina Bonnerjee stated through her Instagram post that this pregnancy was unplanned and it has come as a surprise to them too. Her post read: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)" Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Tassnim Nerurkar, Tanvi Thakker, and many other actors from the industry congratulated the couple on this post.

For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet were blessed with baby Lianna on April 3 this year, and four months after her, the couple is again set to become parents. Debina has been quite vocal about how she faced endless hassles in getting pregnant because of endometriosis. The actress visited several gynecologists and IVF specialists for 5 years and took whatever possible treatments that she could. Endometriosis is a condition where the bleeding happens inside the wall and Debina resorted to allopathic, Ayurvedic, and acupuncture treatment as well.

Debina Bonnerjee advised the women to not get affected or shattered by the 'norms' laid down by society or their constant questioning. "I want to tell all the girls, who feel the pressure to get married, and seeing people in their late 30s and 40s getting married and delivering babies—this thought is in our mind that it will happen. People cannot function under too much pressure or criticism. People may still perform under pressure but criticism hurts. Don’t let society affect you for whatever reason. Keep yourself calm and keep your goal intact in your life," wrote Debina on her Instagram.

