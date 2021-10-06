Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee reunite after 11 years for an OTT romantic short film; Watch the Teaser

Highly popular and most loved television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had recently renewed their wedding vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony. The wedding pictures of the couple gave us major couple goals! The wedding was held as the duo will be appearing together in a romantic short film named Subho Bijoya. It will be aired on OTT platform Biiggbang and has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee assisted the couple to relive their wedding day via a special Bengali wedding sequence. The couple was shooting for their Hindi short film Shubho Bijoya, where the two had to shoot for a wedding scene which was originally planned as a part of a fleeting montage. It was only when Debina expressed her life-long dream of having a Bengali wedding that the director decided to surprise them and played couple for them.

See teaser-

Debina said, "Gurmeet and I are coming back on the screen after a good 11 years with a short film that is extremely close to our hearts, Shubho Bijoya. I was impressed with the minor detailing that Ram Kamal took while shooting for this film Shubho Bijoya. The gestures and the extra mile he went for, was overwhelming for Guru and me. This is one of the main reasons Shubho Bijoya is a film close to my heart. Shooting for the film too was a surreal experience and we have created many memories with this small film with a big heart!"

Gurmeet Choudhary said, "This is my first short film and kind of an OTT Debut. I am so happy that Debina and I had started our journey in the entertainment world together and now our OTT debut with one another as well. Shooting for the short film overall has been an amazing and enriching experience for us as actors. What's truly the icing on the cake is Debina and me collaborating after more than a decade! After Ramayan, we are now going to be onscreen for Ram Kamal's Shubho Bijoya and it's almost like our homecoming which is making it even more exciting!"

Shubho Bijoya is a love story that revolves around the lives of fashion photographer and a supermodel. Produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Sarbani Mukherjee, the film is a tribute to O Henry. Helmed by director Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the romantic drama will stream on 15th October, only on the short-format OTT platform, Biiggbang.

Also read-Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary remarried in Bengali style wedding? Don’t miss pictures