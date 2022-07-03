Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee REVEAL daughter Lianna's face for the first time; PIC

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, they share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. Gurmeet and Debina became proud parents of a little baby girl. They welcomed their child on April 03. And, on April 05, they brought their newborn home. Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news as he shared cute photos with his wife.

However, the duo had always posted adorable pictures of their little munchkin whom they have named Lianna. After a long wait, the duo treated their fans and finally revealed Lianna's face. Today, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary dropped the first picture revealing the face of their little munchkin Lianna. Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina Bonnerjee, "Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face".

Many celebs like Munmun Dutta, Poppy Jabbal, and others have showered their immense love on this picture. In this photo, the two can be seen adorably kissing their daughter while Lianna looks cute as she looks at the lenses.

Debina and Gurmeet shared the news of the pregnancy with a picture, in which Debina Bonnerjee flaunted her baby bump. The duo fell in love while working together. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

