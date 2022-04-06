Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcome their newborn girl home; Share cute PICS

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, they share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. As we all know, after a long wait of nine months, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a little baby girl. They welcomed their child on April 03. And, on April 05 they brought their newborn home.

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news as he shared cute photos with his wife. However, they did not reveal their child’s face yet. In the photos, Gurmeet and Debina posed in front of a cute pink backdrop and a delicious cake was placed in front of them. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Celebrating our little princess for life #welcomehomebaby.” As soon as he posted the photos, their fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “God blessings.” Another user commented, “Congratulations. All pictures are very beautiful and perfect.” Similar congratulatory wishes flooded in social media.

See post here:

For unversed, the couple had announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

