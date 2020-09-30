  1. Home
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina test positive for COVID 19; Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy wish them speedy recovery

After Gurmeet Choudhary revealed that he and his wife Debina Banerjee has been tested positive for coronavirus, several fans and celebrities prayed for their well being.
The COVID 19 outbreak in India doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon and is tightening its clutches. The pandemic has infected over 61 lakh people and the toll is rising strikingly with every passing day. Not just the aam aadmi but our celebs have also been battling with this dreadful virus. And now, a television celeb couple has also been diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee. The couple has confirmed the news on social media and confirmed that they are in home isolation at the moment.

The power couple also revealed that they are taking all the necessary precautions in this crisis situation and requested everyone who came in their contact to look after themselves. Gurmeet wrote, “My wife Debina and I have tested positive for COVID 19 today. We are touchwood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precaution, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Take a look at Gurmeet Singh’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities came wished the couple a speedy recovery. Mouni Roy commented, “Wishing you both a speedy recovery.” On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali also wrote, “Pls take care of her everything will be fine.” Rashami Desai also wished the couple a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole also revealed that she has been tested positive for COVID 19. She also revealed that she is in home quarantine at the moment and is recovering at the moment.

Also Read: Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole tests positive for dreaded COVID 19; Says ‘Have been in isolation, recovering’

