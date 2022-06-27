Gurmeet Choudhary to Bharti Singh: Celebs' precious photos with their newborns

Parenthood is the most important and special phase an individual experience in his life. Be it a mother or a father, the pleasure one receives while nurturing a child is one of the precious feelings. This year many of our television celebs have welcomed their babies and are on cloud nine as they are embracing parenthood with utmost joy. Being a parent for the first time is truly an amazing feeling, and our stars are unbounded with this joy as they enter the new phase of their lives. Celebs have always captured their memorable moments with their newborns and shared them with fans.

Let's have a look at celebs' precious photos with their newborns

Bharti Singh with her son Laksh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly called their baby 'Gola' and recently named him ‘Laksh’. In this picture, she is seen holding her baby close to her with a smile on her face. This was the first picture Bharti shared with Laksh on her Instagram handle.

Aditya Narayan with his daughter Tvisha

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor-wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022. Later, Aditya conducted an AMA session on her Instagram where he revealed his daughter's name as 'Tvisha Narayan Jha'. Here, Aditya kisses his little bundle of joy on her forehead as she is seated on his lap. Isn’t this picture too adorable?

Gurmeet Choudhary with his daughter Lianna

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a baby girl on April 03, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet named their darling daughter Lianna. Here Gurmeet hugs his little angel and his happiness is surely visible through his smile.

Shaheer Sheikh with his daughter Anaya

Actor Shaheer Sheikh got married to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020, and the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year. Shaheer often shares a glimpse of his little munchkin and their adorable pictures and videos will surely melt your heart.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan is in awe of his daughter Tvisha as he holds her during photoshoot; VIDEO