Gurmeet Choudhary breaks the internet with his sizzling pool PIC

Gurmeet Choudhary is a popular actor on television. He rose to stardom for his playing the role of Rama in the serial Ramayan which was aired in 2008. The actor was later seen in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara which again became very famous. Well, currently the actor is very happy and he has all reasons to be. He and his wife Debina Bonnerjee became parents of a baby girl a few months back. Gurmeet is known to be one of the most stylish actors in the Telly industry, and he often shares pictures of himself on social media.

The actor recently shared a picture of himself in a pool. He is seen flaunting his toned body as he is seen in swimwear. His hair is also wet in the picture. The actor is seen unwinding and enjoying himself in the pool. He captioned, “Life is cool by the pool”.

See his post here-

Numerous fans of the actor commented, “So hottt”, “So handsome”, “Wooow very cool and attractive”, and others.

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news as he shared cute photos with his wife when they revealed their baby girl. In the photos, Gurmeet and Debina posed in front of a cute pink backdrop and a delicious cake was placed in front of them. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Celebrating our little princess for life #welcomehomebaby.” As soon as he posted the photos, their fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “God blessings.” Another user commented, “Congratulations. All pictures are very beautiful and perfect.” Similar congratulatory wishes flooded in social media.

