Gurmeet Choudhary captures priceless moment of wife Debina Bonnerjee, daughter Lianna in latest video; WATCH

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April this year. And, since then the new parents are on cloud nine. They named her Lianna and every now and then, both of them treat his fans with little glimpses of their newborn daughter. Speaking of which, just few hours ago, Gurmeet took to social to share a video wherein he captured a beautiful moment of his wife and daughter.

In the video, Debina can be seen patting little Lianna with love as the mother-daughter duo was seating on the balcony of their abode. Later, they smiled for the camera with Gurmeet. While sharing the reel on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, "Love" with a red heart emoji. As soon as he posted the video, fans rushed to shower sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Priceless moment." Another user commented, "So cute family."

Watch video HERE

Earlier, Debina was trolled for holding her baby in a 'certain way'. However, she shut down all the trolls with a sassy reply on Instagram. Sharing a beautiful photo of her family in the stories section of 'gram, Debina wrote, “So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way…Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mommy…Any more questions?” She further wrote, “All I say I am surrounded by a few pairs of protective hands as you can see... who says it’s all fine.”

To note, Debina and Gurmeet announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.” They brought her home after two days on April 5.

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee shuts trolls like a boss for asking her 'why she holds her baby a certain way': All I say...