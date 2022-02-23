Gurmeet Choudhary celebrates his birthday with Debina in Goa: She's stealing my heart again

Gurmeet Choudhary who became a household name following his role of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayan turned a year wiser on February 22. The actor enjoys a massive fan following as he became quite popular due to his stints in daily soaps such as Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah- Zindagi Milegi Dobara. He celebrated his birthday with his wife Debina Bonnerjee in the sweetest way possible. The actor shared the inside pictures from their celebration in Goa on social media and also praised his wife for surprising him.

The photos shared by Gurmeet were all about love, laughter and happiness. In one of the pictures, Gurmeet also held her wife close. Indeed, they are one of the sweetest couples in the town. While sharing the pictures, Gurmeet also penned down a heartfelt note. It read, “It couldn’t hv been more memorable than this beautiful beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife….How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon #happybirthdaytome #birthdayboy.”

See Gurmeet’s post here:

Debina had also wished her main man with a picture-perfect post. She wrote, “Happy happy happiest till eternity to another me, mine and my everything. When it comes to you my words fail to match my feelings. And I don’t need words to express #happybirthday #gurmeetchoudhary @guruchoudhary Thanku @ammatabar for helping us with this celebration.”

For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet are soon going to welcome a baby into their lives. They shared the news of the pregnancy with a picture, in which Debina Bonnerjee flaunted her baby bump. To note, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together. The couple tied the knot in February 2011.

