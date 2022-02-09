Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy: Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, Rashami & others send wishes

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most adorable couples of the television industry. The couple recently declared about embracing parenthood soon. They shared the news of the pregnancy with a picture, in which Debina Bonnerjee flaunted her baby bump. Since they shared the post on social media, they have been showered with congratulatory messages.

Mouni Roy commented, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes”. Karan Mehra commented, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon”. Singer Asees Kaur commented, “Mubaarkaa”. Munmun Dutta commented, “My gosh Wow congratulations Guru Debi Much much much love to you both”. Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Congrats”. Arjun Bijlani commented, “Congratulations”. Sayantani Ghosh commented, “So happy .. congrats n god bless @guruchoudhary @debinabon”. Vahbiz Dorabjee wrote, “Wowwwww greatttt news...Congratulations”, Mahhi Vij commented, “Congrats”. Bharti Singh and numerous other celebs dropped heart emojis on the post.

Gurmeet Choudhary had shared the post with the caption, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina”.

See post here:

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together. In their debut show Ramayan, Gurmeet Choudhary played the role of Lord Ram, and Debina Bonnerjee was seen in the role of Sita. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

Post Ramayan, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee were seen in various daily soaps and reality shows. After television, Gurmeet Choudhary made his Bollywood debut and also worked in web series. He was last seen in Zee5's The Wife. Gurmeet's Bollywood projects include Wajah Tum Ho, Paltan and more.



