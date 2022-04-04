Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee welcome baby girl: Rashami Desai, Sonu Sood & others shower love

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are blessed with a baby girl. The lovebirds, who had announced their pregnancy in February, are over the moon as they shared the good news with their fans with an adorable video. The video they have shared on Instagram features their hands with their newborn daughter. The actor shared the video and wrote, "With extreme gratitude, we welcome our baby girl into this world."

Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta wrote, "Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel. Congratulationsssss". Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations mere bhai". Jay Bhanushali also congratulated Gurmeet and Debina and wrote, "Wow congratulations loads n loads of love".

Take a look:

Just like every other mom-to-be, Debina too had experienced a rollercoaster ride of multiple emotions during her pregnancy. However, she did not let it affect her overall health. In an Instagram post, she also talked about her third trimester and the challenges she had to face. While opening about toilet runs and swollen feet, the diva said that she underwent an odd feeling. A few days back, the diva shared a post where she could be seen performing a headstand, while Gurmeet had kept a careful watch over her. Along with it, the diva ensured her concerned fans that she has been trained to perform a headstand.

