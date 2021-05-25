Gurmeet Choudhary makes Sonu Sood ‘proud of him’ by helping people amid COVID 19; Says ‘Keep bringing smiles’

Gurmeet Choudhary is working to provide help to COVID 19 patients. He has opened hospitals and recently he was appreciated by Sonu Sood for his kind work.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left everyone in stress. The virus has affected all sectors. Amid this crisis, celebrities and common people are coming forward and helping each other. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been an inspiration for many. His selfless service is inspiring not only commoners but also celebrities. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has also been helping people amid this situation and opening hospitals for COVID-19 patients. And his service has been appreciated by Sonu.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sonu Sood praised Gurmeet and said that ‘You are making me proud.’ Fans also appreciated the actor a lot for his kind act and said that he is working day and night. Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “So proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the good work you have been doing. Keep bringing smiles.” To note, Gurmeet has opened hospitals and free tele-consultation for home isolated patients in many cities. He had also made the announcement on his official Instagram about it. Recently, the actor thanked his fans for being helpful during his mission. He said that it is a united effort.

Take a look at the tweet here:

So proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the good work you have been doing. Keep bringing smileshttps://t.co/k8il4LRI4b — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

In April, Gurmeet had said that he will be opening ultra-modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow and this will be followed by other cities too. He shares the updates on his Instagram. The actor and his wife Debina Bonnerjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last year. Both had also donated plasma.

Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary to open a 1000 bed hospital in Patna & Lucknow for common people; Seeks everyone's blessings

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Sonu Sood Twitter

Share your comment ×