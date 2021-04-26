Gurmeet Choudhary to open a 1000 bed hospital in Patna & Lucknow for common people; Seeks everyone's blessings

Gurmeet Choudhary has extended help to common help and announced that he will be opening the hospital.

India is battling the second dangerous wave of the Coronavirus. In almost all parts of the country, cases are in spike and death tolls are also increasing. Many celebrities including television are coming forward and offering help in this pandemic situation. Another television actor Gurmeet Choudhary also came forwards and announced that he will be opening a hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. He shared the news on his Instagram and Twitter handles. Recently, also donated Rs 1 crore for COVID victims.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.” Celebrities Nisha Rawal, Karan Veer Mehra and others praised the actor’s step and dropped lovely comments. Fans also appreciated him. It is to be noted here that the actor has been providing help to Covid patients across the country.

He is supporting them with their plasma and oxygen needs as well as organizing beds. It is to be noted here that the actor and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, had tested positive for Covid last year.

Both have also donated plasma recently and have urged their fans also to donate plasma. Sharing a post on her Instagram account Debina wrote, “Humble request. As we know millions are getting affected and at the same time there are lakhs of you, who have recovered so come forward and DONATE PLASMA to save someone’s life from this virus. #WeAreAllInThisTogether #DonatePlasma #BeKind #HelpEachOther #covidemergency.”

