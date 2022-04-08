Gurmeet Choudhary opens up on experience of becoming parent: I want to be a hero to my daughter

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents for the first time on 3rd April. The couple was blessed with a baby girl. They brought her home two days back and shared the pictures of her warm welcome and cake on social media. In an interview with ETimes, the couple shared their experience as they held their baby girl for the first time together. The couple also shared about the changes in their life with the arrival of the little one.

Debina said, “It took some time for the whole feeling to sink in. I was fully prepared, and I knew what to do. It was funny that Gurmeet and I cried so much when we saw her for the first time. The happy tears just wouldn’t stop. Both sets of grandparents are on top of the world. People around me are very happy that it’s a girl.”

Gurmeet shared that he is working towards becoming the best father to his daughter. He said, “I have always loved having kids around but seeing my own baby brought a different level of happiness for both of us. I want to be a hero to my daughter. People have been talking to me about the father-daughter connection and I have been feeling that. I have been smiling throughout,” says the elated father.

Gurmeet says that his bond with Debina also strengthened during the pregnancy period. He said that they were just 18 when they moved to Mumbai. They got married later and have been together for a long time. He said that during the pregnancy, he became very protective of Debina and used to constantly think about her well-being.

The actor has taken paternity leave from his work. He shared that he has left projects and the ones which he had already committed, he took a break from them, as he felt it was the right thing to do. He shared that he feels lucky that the people he is working with understood this. The couple has not yet decided on the name of the baby, but Debina shared that they have decided on the first letter of the name.

