Gurmeet Choudhary, Rajeev Khandelwal to Surveen Chawla: 5 popular TV actors we want to see back in TV shows

Numerous TV actors have gone beyond daily soaps to try their luck in OTT and movies. But the audience still miss them onscreen. Hence, here are 5 TV actors that we wish are back in TV shows.

Over the past few years, we have seen numerous popular actors move out of the TV industry and explore other acting sectors like films and OTT. They are audiences' favourite due to their portrayal in TV serials. Some of the prominent actors like Gurmeet Chaudhary, Rajeev Khandelwal, etc. were tremendously loved by the audience in the daily soaps. Although we do like to see them on other platforms, still we missed seeing them on daily soaps. Here are 5 famous TV stars whom we wish to see back on TV:

Gurmeet Choudhary- The actor became immensely popular with his spectacular role of Ram in Ramayan. He also did a marvellous job in other TV shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah and others. The actor moved to Bollywood and gained fame with movies like Khamoshiyan and others.

Barun Sobti- The actor rose to popularity with his famous serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and his chemistry with was immensely appreciated. Later, he started working on movies and web series like Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, Halahal, etc. Although we love to see him in web series, we still miss him as Arnav Singh Raizada.

Rajeev Khandelwal- A prominent name in the Indian entertainment industry, Rajeev Khandelwal became successful with his lead role in the TV show Kahiin To Hoga. After that, he worked in numerous other TV shows. He made his film debut in 2015 with Aamir. His role was highly appreciated in the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Dahiya. The audience love to see him on TV and surely miss him.

Ram Kapoor- The actor has been part of the television industry for a long time. He was popular, but he achieved more fame with his role of Jai Walia in the television series Kasamh Se, and later, he went on to play numerous other prominent roles. He has now moved to only movies and web series. His latest movie is The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Surveen Chawla-The gorgeous actress made her acting debut with the TV show Kahiin To Hoga and was appreciated for her acting as well as her beauty. The actress was also a part of numerous TV shows after that like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaajjal. Post that she started getting movie offers and she was critically acclaimed for her movie Hate Story 2 opposite Jai Bhanushali. She was loved for her role of Jojo Mascarenhas in the web series Sacred Games.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

