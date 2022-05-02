Gurmeet Choudhary reveal how his Sunday looks like as he shares cute PIC with daughter Lianna

Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the most popular actors of the entertainment industry. The actor is married to Debina Bonnerjee. The couple was recently blessed with a baby girl on 3rd April and the duo has devoted all their time for their newborn. They often share pictures with their daughter on social media. Gurmeet Choudhary recently posted a mushy picture with his daughter as he shared about his usual Sunday now.

In the post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary is seen lying on the bed and looking lovingly at his daughter, who is sleeping. He shared in the captions, “That’s how my Sunday looks like.. and everyday, I can keep looking at her for hours and days and minutes.. @lianna_choudhary.”

See the post here-

A lot of friends and fans commented on the post, like ‘Awwww so so.sooooooo beauuuuuutiful”. A fan commented, “Omggg...such a beautiful picture....the best one”, another wrote, “adorablest it’s papa and princess time”, “god bless you little princess Lianna”, “love you unlimited my angel champ”, and more. Several people also dropped heart emojis on the post to shower love on the little one.

Gurmeet had earlier shared with Etimes about the feeling of embracing parenthood, he said, “I have always loved having kids around but seeing my own baby brought a different level of happiness for both of us. I want to be a hero to my daughter. People have been talking to me about the father-daughter connection and I have been feeling that. I have been smiling throughout.”

