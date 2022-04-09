Gurmeet Choudhary shares first video of him playing with his newborn girl; Fans call it ‘cuteness overloaded’

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a baby girl, a few days back. The couple is overwhelmed with the joy their little munchkin has brought into their lives. They shared the news of her arrival with an adorable video on social media. The couple has presently taken a break from their work and taking care of their baby. Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared a video of him playing with her.

In the video shared by the new father, Gurmeet is seen holding the tiny hands of his little baby as she tries to grab his fingers. He shared the video with the caption, “Little princess”. Seeing the adorable video, his fans have flooded his post with comments like ‘Little princess soooo cute’, ‘Sooo cute baby’, ‘Wooow sooo cute’, ‘Awwww those lil fingers’, ‘Awwww omgggg cuteness overloaded it's papa's & Princess time’, ‘Dadda with lil Angel’, etc.

Gurmeet recently shared in an interview with ETimes about his experiences of becoming a father, he said, “I have always loved having kids around but seeing my own baby brought a different level of happiness for both of us. I want to be a hero to my daughter. People have been talking to me about the father-daughter connection and I have been feeling that. I have been smiling throughout,” says the elated father.”

The actor shared that has taken paternity leave from his work. He has left projects and the ones which he had already committed, he took a break from them, as he felt it was the right thing to do. He shared that he feels lucky that the people he is working with understood this. The couple has not yet decided on the name of the baby, but Debina shared that they have decided on the first letter of the name.

