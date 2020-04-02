Gurmeet Choudhary shares pictures of himself & wife Debina from their show Ramayana to celebrate Ram Navami

Gurmeet Choudhary shares pictures of himself as Lord Ram and wife Debina as Sita from their first show Ramayana on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Gurmeet Choudhary began his acting career with the 2008 show Ramayana. The actor rose to prominence playing Lord Ram in the mythological show opposite Debina Bonnerjee, who played the role of Sita. Marking their television debut together, the two young actors found love in each other and participated in various other shows together only to get married in 2011. Playing Lord Ram and Sita, Ramayana has been a career shaping show for them.

As we observe the ninth day of Navratri today, Gurmeet Choudhary shares throwback pictures of himself as Lord Ram and his wife Debina as Sita from their show Ramayana, in order to celebrate Ram Navami. While Debina defines simplicity and grace in her Sita avatar, Gurmeet looks deific as Lord Ram. Together they look seraphic as Ram and Sita. The actor took to his Instagram handle a while ago and shared a few stills from his show.

Check out his post:

"Happy #RamNavami . Today is the birth of lord shri Ram and With this character was the birth of an actor and subsequently married my on screen sita to be my life partner @debinabon .Jai shree Ram.#RamNavami2020 #Ramayan," Gurmeet captioned his post. Meanwhile, his wife Debina too posted the same picture and wrote, "Happy Ram Navami." as she wished her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Credits :Instagram

