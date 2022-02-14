Gurmeet Choudhary wishes Valentine’s Day to mommy-to-be Debina Bonnerjee with a rose; PHOTO

It is Valentine’s Day, which is the day of love, and couples all over the world express their love. People pamper their partners with gifts and shower affection on them. Television stars are also very enthusiastic about celebrating the day with their love. Popular celeb couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently shared pictures of them on Valentine’s Day, as Debina flaunts her baby bump.

In the picture shared by Gurmeet Choudhary, he is seen standing with wifey Debina Bonnerjee. They are twinning in white and Gurmeet is holding a red rose in his hand. Debina has a beautiful maternal glow on her face as she flaunts her baby bump. Gurmeet wrote on the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day my loves @debinabon #gurbina #happyvalentinesday #valentineday #love”

See post here-

Bharti Singh dropped heart emojis on the post and numerous fans of the couple also sent best wishes to the couple.

Taking to his Instagram handle the soon-to-be father Gurmeet Choudhary has shared a picture of him and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, a few days back. In the picture, husband and wife are twinning in all-black attires. Gurmeet can be seen in a black tee over black pants. Debina is wearing a black short dress that hugs are baby bump perfectly and she looks radiant in the picture. Sharing this pic, Gurmeet wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings.”



