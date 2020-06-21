  1. Home
  2. tv

Gurmeet Choudhary on Yoga: says 'Yoga is like finding inner peace'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says fitness has always been important for him.
8978 reads Mumbai
Gurmeet Choudhary on Yoga: says 'Yoga is like finding inner peace'Gurmeet Choudhary on Yoga: says 'Yoga is like finding inner peace'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"With gyms unaccessible, Yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit. I have been doing isha kriya twice daily along with chanting om," he said.

"Yoga for me, is finding my inner peace. I have always been a fitness fanatic. During lockdown, it's important to keep fit mentally as well as physically. Hence, I have taken to Yoga extensively," he added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#internationalyogaday #अंतरराष्ट्रीययोगा

A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary) on 

Earlier also he had shared on social media that he was focussing on mental health and had added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.

Meanwhile, his show "Ramayan", in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal TV.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee reveals birthday plans with Gurmeet Choudhary and friends

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement